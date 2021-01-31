Four of family sustain burns as house catches fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Four persons of a family sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out in a house situated in Madhu Lal Hussain Darbar Chowk, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the victims were present in a room of their house where fire erupted due to gas leakage.

On receiving information, rescue teams reached the spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers first gave first aid to the victims and then shifted them to Mayo Hospital. The injured persons have been identified as Shahid (32), his wife Farzana (23) and their two children Ali Raza (4) and Zain (1).