Four of Lyari Gang arrested, arms, ammunition recovered

The Special Investigation Unit Karachi arrested 4 members of Lyari Gang and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Special Investigation Unit Karachi arrested 4 members of Lyari Gang and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

Acting on a tip off, the SIU apprehended Muhammad Anwar alias Gojag, Majid alias Kalu, Muhammad Sohail and Riaz from Golimar, Pak Colony area, said a press release on Tuesday.

The arrested were involved in drug peddling, extortion collection and other heinous crimes.

The SIU recovered two hand grenades, a 30 bore Kalashnikov with 10 rounds and a 9mm pistol with 10 rounds from their possession.

Accused Muhammad Anwar alias Gojag was nominated in 10 FIRs, Majid alias Kalu in 2 FIRs, Muhammad Sohail in one FIR and Riaz in one FIR registered against them in Pak Colony Police Station.

Further investigations are underway.