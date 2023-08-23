Open Menu

Four Of Notorious Buledi Gang Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted four alleged members of a notorious dacoit gang known as Buledi gang and recovered arms and motorcycles from their possession.

Among the arrested dacoit gang members were Sajjan Khan Buledi, Kamran Ali Buledi, Ghulam Yasin Buledi and Himmat Ali Buledi, according to SSP SIU Junaid Sheikh.

The SIU received a tip-off that the gang was planning to kill their rival Gulab Chandio, a head-moneyed outlaw, who was accused of murdering two women of their family.

Acting on the tip, the SIU arrested the said accused from Service Road, Near Samira Garden, Sector D-5, Surjani Town.

Four pistols with 30-bore rounds and two motorcycles were recovered from the accused.

The arrested gang members were habitual criminals who had been arrested in the past in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Larkana and Karachi in cases of murder, police encounters, robbery and illegal weapons.

They have also disclosed committing many robberies in Surjani Town, New Karachi and other areas.

Cases under the Sindh Arms Act have been registered against the accused in the police station SIU for the recovery of illegal weapons.

Police stations are being informed about their arrest and confessions of the accused. Further investigations are underway.

