Four of Police Elite force injured in a mobile van blast

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) ::As many as four personnel of the Police Elite Force were injured in a mobile bomb blast attack in Wardak area of Maidan, Dir Lower, Police Control in Dir Lower confirmed the incident here Sunday.

According to detail, the Mobile Van of Elite Force personnel was on their way for a routine search operation when it came under blast through a planted device that went off suddenly, injuring four persons who were on board.

The Police said that soon after the blast, the officials of the security forces and Police rushed to the area and shifted the injured personnel to hospital. The security forces also cordoned off the area and started a search operation. A police van was completely destroyed in the blast.