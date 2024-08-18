Open Menu

Four Of Same Family Died As Roof Of House Caved In

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Four of same family died as roof of house caved in

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Four members of the same family were killed when the roof of the house collapsed in Attock on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, the family of Zaheer Abbas was sleeping in the room in Ahmedal village tehsil Pindigheb when the rotten roof of the room collapsed. As a result, Gohar Bano, wife of Nawab Khan (aged 80 years), son Aalyan, grandson Mahmood and granddaughter Rumisa bint Zaheer Abbas were buried under the debris of the roof and lost their lives, while Zaheer Abbas's wife and one son were seriously injured. As soon as the incident was reported, the local people removed the bodies from the wreckage and shifted the injured to the hospital. According to the latest reports, the condition of the injured is said to be better.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has expressed deep grief over the death of four people. On his instructions, the Assistant Commissioner, Tehsil Administration reached the spot and supervised the humanitarian activities. The injured persons were immediately shifted to POL Khor Hospital. According to the Assistant Commissioner, the Tehsil Administration will bear all the expenses for the burial of the deceased. Rao Atif Raza said that the Punjab government will take immediate relief measures for the affected family. He said that he is with the affected family in this hour of grief and all resources will be used for their relief and rehabilitation.

