Four of same family killed, another injure in Tank firing

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Four members of same family were killed while another got injured in a firing incident in the Kot Khadak area in the limits of Gomal police station in Tank, a police official said here on Sunday.

The official said that after Fajr prayers, unknown assailants opened fire at people of same family when they were going home. As a result, four of them died on the spot while another sustained injuries.

The armed assailants managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.

Upon receiving the information, medical teams of Rescue 1122 and local police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Tank.

According to local police, the deceased included a father, two sons and a grandson while one son was injured in the firing incident. The Names of the victims and motive behind the incident is not ascertained yet.