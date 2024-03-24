Four Of Same Family Killed, Another Injure In Tank Firing
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 07:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Four members of same family were killed while another got injured in a firing incident in the Kot Khadak area in the limits of Gomal police station in Tank, a police official said here on Sunday.
The official said that after Fajr prayers, unknown assailants opened fire at people of same family when they were going home. As a result, four of them died on the spot while another sustained injuries.
The armed assailants managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.
Upon receiving the information, medical teams of Rescue 1122 and local police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Tank.
According to local police, the deceased included a father, two sons and a grandson while one son was injured in the firing incident. The Names of the victims and motive behind the incident is not ascertained yet.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former chairman Senate, CM Balochistan condole with Aimal1 minute ago
-
Tree plantation campaign launched in Nathiagali under Green Pakistan initiative 20242 minutes ago
-
District admin takes strict action against profiteers, hoarders2 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad receives 17 mm rain2 minutes ago
-
Excise dept seals over 500 properties of defaulters22 minutes ago
-
President confers military awards upon officers of Pakistan Armed Forces22 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to bring comprehensive reforms in health sector42 minutes ago
-
PM Ramazan Relief package: USC achieves 60pc sale target across region42 minutes ago
-
07 illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers held42 minutes ago
-
Teachers informed about population welfare program52 minutes ago
-
Fake, expired pesticides seized52 minutes ago
-
Poet Adil Sakhirani death anniversary observed1 hour ago