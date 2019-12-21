Four of wedding party killed in road accident in Hafizabad

Four members of a wedding party were killed and 25 others seriously injured when a coaster carrying them collided with a tractor-trolley due to poor visibility caused by dense fog on Gujranwala Road near Chak Chatha, 5-km from here early Saturday morning

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Four members of a wedding party were killed and 25 others seriously injured when a coaster carrying them collided with a tractor-trolley due to poor visibility caused by dense fog on Gujranwala Road near Chak Chatha, 5-km from here early Saturday morning.

According to rescue sources, the wedding party members from Ahmad Nagar was on their way to Multan in a coaster. When they reached near Chak Chatha, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the steering due to poor visibility.

The vehicle hit a tractor-trolley, causing instant death of Muhammad Haroon, Muhammad Nasir, Imran Ahmad and Muhammad Khalil.

As many as 25 others including Irfan, Gulfraz, Awais, Ahsan, Pervez Akhter, Rana Muhammad Akram, Ehtisham, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Subhan and others sustained injuries and were shifted to DHQ Hospital Hafizabad and the trauma centre, from where five of them were referred to a Lahore hospital.

The police have registered a case.