UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Of Wedding Party Killed In Road Accident In Hafizabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:57 PM

Four of wedding party killed in road accident in Hafizabad

Four members of a wedding party were killed and 25 others seriously injured when a coaster carrying them collided with a tractor-trolley due to poor visibility caused by dense fog on Gujranwala Road near Chak Chatha, 5-km from here early Saturday morning

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Four members of a wedding party were killed and 25 others seriously injured when a coaster carrying them collided with a tractor-trolley due to poor visibility caused by dense fog on Gujranwala Road near Chak Chatha, 5-km from here early Saturday morning.

According to rescue sources, the wedding party members from Ahmad Nagar was on their way to Multan in a coaster. When they reached near Chak Chatha, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the steering due to poor visibility.

The vehicle hit a tractor-trolley, causing instant death of Muhammad Haroon, Muhammad Nasir, Imran Ahmad and Muhammad Khalil.

As many as 25 others including Irfan, Gulfraz, Awais, Ahsan, Pervez Akhter, Rana Muhammad Akram, Ehtisham, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Subhan and others sustained injuries and were shifted to DHQ Hospital Hafizabad and the trauma centre, from where five of them were referred to a Lahore hospital.

The police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Police Poor Driver Marriage Road Vehicle Gujranwala Nasir Hafizabad From

Recent Stories

Two dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for swiftly resolv ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 21 Dec 2019

4 minutes ago

Police arrest paramour, woman for killing husband

4 minutes ago

Women's participation crucial for national develop ..

13 minutes ago

Minister holds open court

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.