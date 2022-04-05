Four officers of Fesco transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Four officers of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) were transferred and posted on Tuesday.

Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said Technical Officer First Circle Muhammad Naeem Javed had been transferred and posted as Xen Operation Ghulam Muhammad Abad Division while Muhammad Ameer Khan Xen Operation Ghulam Muhammad Abad was transferred and posted as Xen Operation Civil Lines Division.

Similarly, Ammar Imtiaz Xen Operation Civil Lines Division was transferred and posted as Xen M&T Second Circle whereas Muhammad Kashif Xen M&T Second Circle was transferred and posted as Xen Transformers Reclamation Workshop Fesco, he added.