Four officers of PMS reshuffled

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has reshuffled four bureaucrats of Provincial Management Service (PMS) and assigned them new responsibilities with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has reshuffled four bureaucrats of Provincial Management Service (PMS) and assigned them new responsibilities with immediate effect.

According to an official statement issued here Friday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Mardan, Naik Muhammad has been posted as Director Excise and Taxation Peshawar, Deputy Director KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority, Humaira Mahmood has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Haripur, Deputy Secretary Minerals, Abdul Nasir has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Bajaur, while Additional Deputy Commissioner (R&HR) Mardan has been posted as Additional Commissioner (F&P) Mardan.