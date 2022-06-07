Four officers replaced in minor reshuffle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The Establishment Department on Tuesday transferred four officers of provincial bureaucracy of KPK in a minor reshuffle.

According to the notification, Abdul Basit (PMS BS-19), Additional Secretary (Polio Eradication) Health Department has been replaced and ordered to report to Establishment Department while Asif Rahim (PAS BS-18) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Orakzai has been transferred to replace the former.

Similarly, Adnan Farid (PAS BS-18) Deputy Secretary, Finance Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Orakzai while Anwar Zeb (PMS BS-18) Director (B.C.A) Galiyat Development Authority, Abbottabad has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Torghar (OPS) by relieving ADC (G) Torghar of the additional charge.