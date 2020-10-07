UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Officials Of C&W Department Suspended Over Irregularities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:35 PM

Four officials of C&W department suspended over irregularities

Taking notice of irregularities in a development scheme, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday suspended four officials of the Communication and Works(C&W) Department and initiated departmental inquiry against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Taking notice of irregularities in a development scheme, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday suspended four officials of the Communication and Works(C&W) Department and initiated departmental inquiry against them.

According to an official statement issued here, these officials were suspended for being allegedly involved in committing irregularities in construction work of the Ghoz Ghar Road project in Orakzai district. The suspended officials include Assistant Director Shaukatullah, Engineer Azmatullah, SDO Abdullah and Sub-Engineer Raj Muhammad.

The chief minister has said that irregularities in development projects would not be tolerated and complete transparency would be ensured at all construction departments.

He said that elements involved in committing irregularities would be dealt sternly and made an example for others.

He said that the government believes in merit and transparency and there was no place for corrupt elements, the KP chief minister maintained.

He said that all the matters pertaining to development projects would be strictly monitored and quality and standard of work would be ensured.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 111,882 COVID-19 ..

7 minutes ago

The Midrange Kings of 2020

22 minutes ago

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

37 minutes ago

Ronaldo, Juve internationals reported for breaking ..

2 minutes ago

Russia reports 11,115 new COVID-19 cases in single ..

2 minutes ago

US-French duo Charpentier, Doudna win Nobel Chemis ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.