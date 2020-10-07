Four officials of C&W department suspended over irregularities

Taking notice of irregularities in a development scheme, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday suspended four officials of the Communication and Works(C&W) Department and initiated departmental inquiry against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Taking notice of irregularities in a development scheme, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday suspended four officials of the Communication and Works(C&W) Department and initiated departmental inquiry against them.

According to an official statement issued here, these officials were suspended for being allegedly involved in committing irregularities in construction work of the Ghoz Ghar Road project in Orakzai district. The suspended officials include Assistant Director Shaukatullah, Engineer Azmatullah, SDO Abdullah and Sub-Engineer Raj Muhammad.

The chief minister has said that irregularities in development projects would not be tolerated and complete transparency would be ensured at all construction departments.

He said that elements involved in committing irregularities would be dealt sternly and made an example for others.

He said that the government believes in merit and transparency and there was no place for corrupt elements, the KP chief minister maintained.

He said that all the matters pertaining to development projects would be strictly monitored and quality and standard of work would be ensured.