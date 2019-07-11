UrduPoint.com
Four Officials Of Jail Dismissed In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:06 PM

Four officials of jail dismissed in Faisalabad

As many as four officials of central jail Faisalabad were dismissed from service on various charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as four officials of central jail Faisalabad were dismissed from service on various charges.

Jail Superintendent Noor Hassan said here on Thursday that two officials were dismissed from service on alleged torture and misbehavior with prisoners while two others were dismissed on the charge of corruption.

He said that performance of staff was strictly monitored to check corruption,torture on prisoners and other irregularities.

