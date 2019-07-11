Four officials of jail dismissed in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

As many as four officials of central jail Faisalabad were dismissed from service on various charges

FAISALABAD

Jail Superintendent Noor Hassan said here on Thursday that two officials were dismissed from service on alleged torture and misbehavior with prisoners while two others were dismissed on the charge of corruption.

He said that performance of staff was strictly monitored to check corruption,torture on prisoners and other irregularities.