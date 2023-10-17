Four officials of polio monitoring team abducted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) At least four officials of the polio monitoring team including a female were abducted here on Tuesday from Kiri Omar Khan area, confirmed District Police Officer Iftikhar Ali Shah.

The DPO said that a heavy contingent of police has been dispatched to the area to conduct a search operation and safely recover the abducted officials, adding that unknown persons kidnapped all the officials including the driver and a female worker.

He said that a polio monitoring team went to the remote area of Kiri Omar Khan to monitor the polio vaccination campaign without intimating the police.

The officials of the polio monitoring team included Shaila Noor, Zulfiqar, Mohammad Shoaib and driver Waheed.