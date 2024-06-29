Open Menu

Four Officials Suspended On Corruption Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Four officials suspended on corruption charges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Four officials of Data Gunj Bakhsh Zone and Regulation Branch were suspended on corruption charges on Saturday for 90 days.

On the orders of DC Lahore Rafia Haider, the four officials were suspended on charges of corruption, bribery and corruption. DC Lahore Rafia Haider said in a statement that a departmental inquiry will be conducted under PEDA Act against the corrupt elements.

Naeem Butt (storekeeper), Naveed-Ur-Rahman (junior clerk), Bilal Ilyas (watchman), and Khalid Rafiq (helper) have been held responsible for bribery.

There is no place for officials and officers involved in illegal activities in the team of municipality, she said.

She further said that whoever does not work honestly will go home, adding work theft and bribery would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Officers and officers involved in corruption do not deserve any relief. Black sheep are a source of disrepute for the department. Action will be taken against officials who neglect and delay official work. There is a zero tolerance policy against corruption and nepotism, she added.

