Four OPDs opened in teaching hospitals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Four Outdoor Patients Departments (OPDs) have been opened in teaching hospital for the general public.

A spokesman for the health department on Wednesday said four OPDs, including ENT, skin, dental, had been closed for containing corona pandemic.

Now after decreasing corona cases, the OPDs had been reopened to provide treatment tothe general public, he added.