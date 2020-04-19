Four out of 20 positive corona patients recovered in Mianwali:

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah said that with the grace of Allah four out of total positive patients of corona virus have been returned home after getting recovery.

Deputy Commissioner was chairing a meeting in connection with implementation on lockdown orders, suspected and corona virus patients here vat DC office. The meeting was attended by SP Investigation Rana Arsher,army officers, ADCR Arjumand Zia, CEO Health Dr. Parvez Iqbal, assistants commissioners and other concerned officers.

Deputy Commissioner has appreciated the endeavors of doctors, nurses and Para-medical staff and hoped that the rest of 16 positive patients of corona will be recovered soon.

He stressed the need of implementation on SOPs of government adding that according to new directions the shops/ institutions have been permitted to start business they should maintain social distance and implement upon precautionary measurements.

Briefing the meeting CEO Health Dr. Parvez Iqbal has told that out of total 310 expected patients 90% tests are coming negative and it was hoped that the rest of patients will be recovered soon.

He further said that where home lockdown is being relaxed the SOPs must be made 100% sure at the places.

The patients permitted to go homes they must be watched and monitored, CEO Health added.