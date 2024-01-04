Four outlaws apprehended

Four proclaimed offenders (POs) who were wanted for separate crimes by different district police stations were taken into custody by the Attock police on Thursday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Four proclaimed offenders (POs) who were wanted for separate crimes by different district police stations were taken into custody by the Attock police on Thursday.

Muhammad Ijaz, a resident of Jhammat village, who was booked in less than four distinct sections by Jand Police in 2021, was apprehended, according to Attock police. Following his nomination in the case, the local court designated him a proclaimed offender (PO) after keeping himself underground.

Fathe Jang Police apprehended Zulfiqar Ali who had been hiding out to avoid arrest due to a fraud case against him from the previous year.

Injra Police also caught Sajid Mehmood, who was wanted in connection with a theft case.

Dilawar Khan, who was wanted in a complaint filed against him for threatening to kill a man at gunpoint, was also taken into custody by the Injra police.

Additionally, once a case was registered against him, the local court deemed him to be a proclaimed criminal because he was at large.

