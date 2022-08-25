Four outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday arrested four accused and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said that the teams of various police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and nabbed four outlaws Khurram,Allah Ditta,Ibrar and Umair.

The team recovered 40-liter liquor,2 pistols 30-bore and a gun 12-bore from them.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.