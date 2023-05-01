Four outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Police arrested four accused including a drug-peddler on Monday and recovered hashish and weapons from them.

According to a press release, issued by the district police officer's office, a team of Atta Shaheed police station conducted a raid, arrested a notorious drug-seller Arslan and recovered 1.

23-kg hashish from him.

Meanwhile, Bhera police arrested three persons for resorting to firing into the air in jubilation and recovered illegal weapons from them.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.