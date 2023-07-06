Four outlaws arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The police arrested four accused and recovered narcotics from them here on Thursday.

A police spokesman said that a team of Laksian police station conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering 1.560-kg hashish, three pistols 30 bore.

The accused were identified as Shaukat,Qamar,Shahbaz and Afzal .

Cases were registered against the accused.