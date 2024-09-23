Four outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Police on Monday arrested four accused including two robbers and recovered narcotics and looted items from their possession.

Police said that a team of Kotmomin police station conducted raids and nabbed two drug peddlers - Imran and Mushtaq - besides recovering 1.

3 kg hashish and a gun from them.

Meanwhile, Factory Area police apprehended two robbers - Shahbaz and Haider - and recovered looted items worth Rs 1.6 million from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.