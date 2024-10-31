Four Outlaws Arrested
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested five outlaws and recovered narcotics and
weapons from their possession.
The teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested five outlaws and
recovered 85 gram hashish, 10 litre liquor and a pistol of 30-bore from them.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
