Four Outlaws Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Police on Sunday arrested four accused and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from them.
Police said the teams of various police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested Khurram, Asghar, Jabbar and Nasir.
The team recovered 40-litre liquor, two pistols of 30-bore and a gun of 12-bore from them. Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.
