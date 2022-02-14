Four outlaws arrested in faisalabad

The police arrested four outlaws and recovered illegal weapons,cash, motorcycles from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The police arrested four outlaws and recovered illegal weapons,cash, motorcycles from their possession.

Police said here on Monday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested four outlaws -- Ali Raza,Umar,Qurban Ali and Ehsan Ali.

Police said they were wanted by police in dozens of cases of dacoity and robbery.

Further investigation was underway.