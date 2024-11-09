Open Menu

Four Outlaws Arrested In Lakki Marwat

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Four outlaws arrested in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Lakki Marwat District police conducted a successful operation and arrested the four outlaws including drug peddlers and recovered 1740 grams of hashish and weopon from their possession in the limits of Norang and City Police stations.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat Rahim Hussain, police station Norang under the supervision of DSP Sabz Ali Khan and under the leadership of SHO Norang Naveed Nawaz, the police during the operation arrested the drug peddler, Irfan resident of Wali Burgi and recovered 1740 grams of hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, under the leadership of Incharge Check post in the limits of City police station Zafar Mehmood, the police arrested three suspects who were possessing illegal arms and ammunition in separate operations and recovered one Kalashnikov, one pistol and dozens of cartridges from their possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

