Four Outlaws Arrested In Lakki Marwat
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Lakki Marwat District police conducted a successful operation and arrested the four outlaws including drug peddlers and recovered 1740 grams of hashish and weopon from their possession in the limits of Norang and City Police stations.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat Rahim Hussain, police station Norang under the supervision of DSP Sabz Ali Khan and under the leadership of SHO Norang Naveed Nawaz, the police during the operation arrested the drug peddler, Irfan resident of Wali Burgi and recovered 1740 grams of hashish from his possession.
Meanwhile, under the leadership of Incharge Check post in the limits of City police station Zafar Mehmood, the police arrested three suspects who were possessing illegal arms and ammunition in separate operations and recovered one Kalashnikov, one pistol and dozens of cartridges from their possession.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal pays tributes to Allama Iqbal on birth anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi calls for national unity, revival of Iqbal’s vision on poet-philosopher’s birth Ann ..2 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms govt’s commitment to supporting state media apparatus2 minutes ago
-
GCWUS holds seminar on Iqbal Day12 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to Allama Iqbal; calls for imbibing his vision12 minutes ago
-
Passports Fees-Check complete details here13 minutes ago
-
Bakht Kakar, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani visits trauma center, instructed to provide best treatment to in ..22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns Quetta railway station blast; directs PPP workers to donate blood for injure ..32 minutes ago
-
110th death anniversary of Allama Iqbal's mother observed42 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns Quetta blast, calls for unity against terrorism52 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal condemns Quetta Railway Station blast1 hour ago
-
147th birthday of Allama Iqbal was celebrated with traditional zeal1 hour ago