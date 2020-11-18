Four outlaws arrested in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

The police here arrested four accused including two proclaimed offenders and recovered liquor as well as weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The police here arrested four accused including two proclaimed offenders and recovered liquor as well as weapons from their possession.

Police sources said on Wednesday that during ongoing drive against criminals, teams of different police stations of the district conducted raids within their jurisdiction,arrested two criminals, recovered 50 litres liquor and a rifle 444 bore from their possession.

The police also arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in robbery and murder cases.

They were identified as--Umer Hayyat, Muhammad Sharif, Waseem and Hammad Gull. Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.