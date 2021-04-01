UrduPoint.com
Four Outlaws Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 02:20 PM

Police on Thursday arrested four accused including two proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested four accused including two proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said that the team of Laksiyan police station conducted raids in its jurisdiction and arrested two proclaimed offenders-- Ghulam Dastagir and Mohsin Ali who were wanted in murder and robbery cases.

Similarly, the team caught two weapon holders-- Samar Ali and Shahid Imran and recovered gun 12 bore and a pistol 30 bore from them.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

