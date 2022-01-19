UrduPoint.com

Four Outlaws Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested 4 accused and recovered 832 gm hashish and 2 pistols 30-bore from them.

The outlaws were identified as Ashfaq, Majid Ali, Muhammad Arif and Babar Masih.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

