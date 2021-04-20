Four outlaws arrested in sialkot

Four persons were arrested on the charge of holding illegal weapons and power pilfering here in the district

Police said her on Tuesday that the Civil-line police signaled a suspect car at Jail road blockade.

During checking,illegal Kalashnikovs and a number of bullets were recovered from the possession of Ansar, Junaid and Muhammad Alam.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.

Meanwhile,Sub Division Officer GEPCO along with team and police conducted raid at Jethikay,tehsil Sambrial and caught Shah Nawaz for pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

A case was registered against him,while further investigation was underway.