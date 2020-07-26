UrduPoint.com
Four Outlaws Arrested, Narcotics Seized

Sun 26th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Four outlaws arrested, narcotics seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police sources said on Sunday that during the ongoing drive against criminals and drug-pushers, teams of different police stations have conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested four accused and recovered 1.

560-kg hashish, three pistols 30-bore and one gun 12-bore from them.

They were identified as Muhammad Rafique, Gul Khan, Muhammad Yaseen and Akhter. Police have registered separate cases against them.

