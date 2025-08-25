Open Menu

Four Outlaws Arrested, Valuables, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Four outlaws arrested, valuables, illegal weapons recovered

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Sarai Muhajir Police on Monday nabbed four outlaws and recovered valuables and illegal weapons in an operation launched against the criminal elements.

The police spokesman said a team under supervision of SDPO, Saddar Circle, Mansoor Ahmed Khan arrested an accused identified as Mazhar Iqbal and recovered Kalashnikov and Motorcycle from his custody,

He said the police apprehended an outlaw identified as Nasir Hussain and recovered Kalashnikov from his possession, adding a pistol 30 bore had been recovered from Mohsin Mehraj.

The spokesman said that the police nabbed a thief identified as Murtaza Husain and recovered cattle worth Rs 1 million from him.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and launched further investigations.

APP/hhd/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

22 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

22 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

23 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

23 hours ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan