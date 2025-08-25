Four Outlaws Arrested, Valuables, Illegal Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Sarai Muhajir Police on Monday nabbed four outlaws and recovered valuables and illegal weapons in an operation launched against the criminal elements.
The police spokesman said a team under supervision of SDPO, Saddar Circle, Mansoor Ahmed Khan arrested an accused identified as Mazhar Iqbal and recovered Kalashnikov and Motorcycle from his custody,
He said the police apprehended an outlaw identified as Nasir Hussain and recovered Kalashnikov from his possession, adding a pistol 30 bore had been recovered from Mohsin Mehraj.
The spokesman said that the police nabbed a thief identified as Murtaza Husain and recovered cattle worth Rs 1 million from him.
The police registered separate cases against the accused and launched further investigations.
APP/hhd/378
