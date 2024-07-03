Open Menu

Four Outlaws Arrested: Weapon Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Four outlaws arrested: weapon seized

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Dera police during the operation against the criminal elements arrested four outlaws and recovered weapon from their possession in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, operations against the criminal elements of District Dera Police are continue indiscriminately.

The Saddar police station under the leadership of SDPO Saddar Circle Imranullah Khattak along with SHO Mukhtar Ahmed while carrying out operations against the criminal elements arrested the accused Muhammad Waris son of Pir Ghulam resident of Gara Baloch and police recovered a single repeater 12 bore with 05 cartridges and 02 walkie talkie sets.

During another operation, police arrested Sarfaraz son of Sardaraz, resident of Lakki Marwat and recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore with 14 cartridges from his possession.

Similarly police arrested Sardaraz son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Lakki Marwat and recovered a 30-bore pistol with 22 cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, Mushtaq son of Mukhtar resident of Gara Baloch Tank was arrested and police recovered a 30-bore pistol with 21 cartridges from his possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Nasir Circle Lakki Marwat Tank Saddar Mukhtar Ahmed Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

13 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

13 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

13 hours ago
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

13 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

13 hours ago
 Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles toward ..

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica

13 hours ago
 Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era ..

Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders

13 hours ago
 Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Gov ..

Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan