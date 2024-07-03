Four Outlaws Arrested: Weapon Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Dera police during the operation against the criminal elements arrested four outlaws and recovered weapon from their possession in the limits of Saddar police station.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, operations against the criminal elements of District Dera Police are continue indiscriminately.
The Saddar police station under the leadership of SDPO Saddar Circle Imranullah Khattak along with SHO Mukhtar Ahmed while carrying out operations against the criminal elements arrested the accused Muhammad Waris son of Pir Ghulam resident of Gara Baloch and police recovered a single repeater 12 bore with 05 cartridges and 02 walkie talkie sets.
During another operation, police arrested Sarfaraz son of Sardaraz, resident of Lakki Marwat and recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore with 14 cartridges from his possession.
Similarly police arrested Sardaraz son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Lakki Marwat and recovered a 30-bore pistol with 22 cartridges from his possession.
Meanwhile, Mushtaq son of Mukhtar resident of Gara Baloch Tank was arrested and police recovered a 30-bore pistol with 21 cartridges from his possession.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.
