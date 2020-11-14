UrduPoint.com
Four Outlaws Held

Sat 14th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Four outlaws held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

During an ongoing drive against drug pushers and weapon holders, teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 4 criminals and recovered 1.

70 kg Hashish, 2 guns 12 bore and 1 pistol 30 bore from their possession.

The outlaws were identified as Altaf Hussain, Amanullah, Kazim and Ghulam Sabbir.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

