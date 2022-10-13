UrduPoint.com

Four Outlaws Held

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Four outlaws held

Dera police have arrested four outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered 2 kg heroin and 60 liters of liquor, said a police spokesman

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Dera police have arrested four outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered 2 kg heroin and 60 liters of liquor, said a police spokesman.

According to details, a police party-led by Station House Officer (SHO) City Khanzada, under the supervision of DSP City, one accused Nooruddin son of Imamuddin resident of Mujahid nagar was arrested after recovering two kilograms of heroin from his possession.

City police station registered the case against the accused.

SHO police station Sadar Saleem Baloch recovered 60 liters of liquor from three suspects and arrested them during a raid in Shalimar Town.

A case was registered against the accused in Sadar police station.

