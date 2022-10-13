Four outlaws held

Dera police have arrested four outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered 2 kg heroin and 60 liters of liquor, said a police spokesman

According to details, a police party-led by Station House Officer (SHO) City Khanzada, under the supervision of DSP City, one accused Nooruddin son of Imamuddin resident of Mujahid nagar was arrested after recovering two kilograms of heroin from his possession.

City police station registered the case against the accused.

SHO police station Sadar Saleem Baloch recovered 60 liters of liquor from three suspects and arrested them during a raid in Shalimar Town.

A case was registered against the accused in Sadar police station.