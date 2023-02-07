Four outlaws held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Police arrested four outlaws and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that the teams of various police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and caught four accused, besides recovering 100 liters liquor and two pistols 30-bore.

They were identified as Mubashar,Ilyas, Ansar and Mustafa.

Separate cases were registered against the accused, while further investigation was underway.