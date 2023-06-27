Open Menu

Four Outlaws Held

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Four outlaws held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :CIA police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four dacoits and recovered two motorcycles, valuables and illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid near Tariqabad Railway Quarters and arrested four outlaws identified as Yasir, Nasir, Mehmood, etc.

The outlaws were wanted by police of People's Colony, Tariqabad, Civil Lines, Sargodha Road police stations in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered 2 stolen motorcycles, pistol, cash, mobile phones andother valuables from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

