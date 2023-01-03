Four outlaws held after encounter in Faisalabad

City Jaranwala police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four dacoits after an encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :City Jaranwala police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four dacoits after an encounter.

A patrolling squad of the City Jaranwala police station spotted five suspects riding on motorcycles near Chak No.237-GB and signaled them to stop but they accelerated the speed.

The police chased the suspects and asked them to surrender but they took shelter at a site and opened indiscriminate fire on the police team.

The police also returned fire and during the shootout, four outlaws received bullet injuries and fell on the ground, whereas, their fifth accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The police arrested four outlaws identified as Mehdi Hassan, Shan, Naeem and Nifasat.

A special team has been constituted to arrest the escaped accused.

The injured outlaws were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Further investigation was underway.