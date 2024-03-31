Open Menu

Four Outlaws Held, Arms, Drugs Recovered In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Four outlaws held, arms, drugs recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The district police have arrested four outlaws recovering illegal arms and drugs from their possession during different operations, said police spokesman on Sunday.

He said that the police was taking indiscriminate actions against all crimes on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

As part of such actions, a team of Kirri Khaisour police station led by Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Faheem Abbas Khan arrested two suspects during a search and strike operation. During the operation, the police checked 30 houses, 70 vehicles and bikes and 10 sensitive places. During the checking, the police arrested one Abdul Sattar son of Ameer Umar, a resident of Chashma Pakka and recovered a single shot 12-bore rifle along with 12 cartridges.

Another accused named Mutti Ullah son of Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Kacha Malli Khel was arrested with a 12-bore gun along with 15 cartridges.

Meanwhile, a team of Saddar police station led by SHO Malik Sajid arrested absconder thief Zafar alias Manchara, who was wanted to police in three different theft cases.

Likewise, the Darazinda police arrested accused drug dealer recovering 530 grams of hashish and 60 grams of Ice drug from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.

APP/akt

