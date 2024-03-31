Four Outlaws Held, Arms, Drugs Recovered In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The district police have arrested four outlaws recovering illegal arms and drugs from their possession during different operations, said police spokesman on Sunday.
He said that the police was taking indiscriminate actions against all crimes on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.
As part of such actions, a team of Kirri Khaisour police station led by Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Faheem Abbas Khan arrested two suspects during a search and strike operation. During the operation, the police checked 30 houses, 70 vehicles and bikes and 10 sensitive places. During the checking, the police arrested one Abdul Sattar son of Ameer Umar, a resident of Chashma Pakka and recovered a single shot 12-bore rifle along with 12 cartridges.
Another accused named Mutti Ullah son of Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Kacha Malli Khel was arrested with a 12-bore gun along with 15 cartridges.
Meanwhile, a team of Saddar police station led by SHO Malik Sajid arrested absconder thief Zafar alias Manchara, who was wanted to police in three different theft cases.
Likewise, the Darazinda police arrested accused drug dealer recovering 530 grams of hashish and 60 grams of Ice drug from his possession.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to ensuring equal rights for Christians9 minutes ago
-
Demand for ready-made clothes soars due to high tailoring charges9 minutes ago
-
67 arrested, 90 cases registered over profiteering18 minutes ago
-
CM greets Christian community on Easter28 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of midwife's rape in Mianwali hospital28 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister KP greets Christian community on Easter festival48 minutes ago
-
District admin cracks down on profiteers, imposes Rs 4.4 million fines48 minutes ago
-
Earnest efforts directed to plant one mln saplings in Rawalpindi58 minutes ago
-
Over 100 schools being shifted on solar system in Multan1 hour ago
-
Governor KP congratulate Christian community on Easter1 hour ago
-
Citizens can use ‘Text to CPO’ service to send direct message to CPO1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 606 drug dealers with 332 kg drugs, over 3000 liters liquor2 hours ago