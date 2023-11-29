Open Menu

Four Outlaws Held, Arms Recovered In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Four outlaws held, arms recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The district police have arrested four outlaws recovering three pistols along with ammunition from their possession here in the limits of Saddar police station, said a police spokesman.

The spokesman said the police were taking indiscriminate actions against criminals following the instructions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

As part of such actions, a team of Saddar police station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with SHO Khubab Wali, during a raid, arrested four accused who were wanted by police in different cases of murder, attempt to murder and others.

The arrested accused included Nemat Ullah son of Rehmat Gul, Adnan son of Muhammad Jan and Rizwan and Usman son of Muhammad Ramzan.

The police also recovered three 30-bore pistols along with 26 cartridges from their possession.

Further investigations from the arrested accused were underway.

