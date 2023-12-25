Four outlaws held, arms recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The district police have arrested four outlaws recovering four pistols along with ammunition from their possession here in the limits of Yarik police station, said a police spokesman.

The spokesman said the police were taking indiscriminate actions against criminals following the instructions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

As part of such actions, a team of Yarik police station led by SHO Khubab Khan Baloch arrested accused Hanif Ullah and Naeem recovering two pistols along with seven cartridges from their possession.

Similarly, Arif Ullah Marwat was arrested with a pistol and two cartridges and Mishkaat Ullah with one 30-bore pistol and two cartridges. The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigations.