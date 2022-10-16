Four outlaws held; drugs, arms recovered

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Dera police during successful operations against criminals arrested four accused and recovered drugs and weapons here on Sunday.

On the directions of District Police Officer Captain (Rtd) Najam Hussain Liaquat, Cantt police station conducted a special operations against the outlawas and arrested four accused from different areas.

SHO cantt police station, Gul Sher Khan during a crackdown against illegal arms and drug dealers, 275 grams of ice, 4 pistols and 24 cartridges of different bores were recovered in various operations.

According to the details, police recovered one pistol, four cartridges and 130 grams of ice from the motor car and arrested Ahmed Faraz Mehsud resident of CRBC Chowk.

During another operation in Basti Nad Ali Shah, 9mm pistol and 4 cartridges were recovered from accused Saad Kalukhel. While 9mm pistol and 11 cartridges and 145 grams of ice were recovered from accused Talha Durrani.

Another accused Noor Muhammad Betani resident of Zamirabad was arrested and police recovered a 30-bore pistol with 5 cartridges from his possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused persons under the Anti-Narcotics and Illegal Arms Act.