UrduPoint.com

Four Outlaws Held; Drugs, Arms Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Four outlaws held; drugs, arms recovered

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Dera police during successful operations against criminals arrested four accused and recovered drugs and weapons here on Sunday.

On the directions of District Police Officer Captain (Rtd) Najam Hussain Liaquat, Cantt police station conducted a special operations against the outlawas and arrested four accused from different areas.

SHO cantt police station, Gul Sher Khan during a crackdown against illegal arms and drug dealers, 275 grams of ice, 4 pistols and 24 cartridges of different bores were recovered in various operations.

According to the details, police recovered one pistol, four cartridges and 130 grams of ice from the motor car and arrested Ahmed Faraz Mehsud resident of CRBC Chowk.

During another operation in Basti Nad Ali Shah, 9mm pistol and 4 cartridges were recovered from accused Saad Kalukhel. While 9mm pistol and 11 cartridges and 145 grams of ice were recovered from accused Talha Durrani.

Another accused Noor Muhammad Betani resident of Zamirabad was arrested and police recovered a 30-bore pistol with 5 cartridges from his possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused persons under the Anti-Narcotics and Illegal Arms Act.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Car Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

19 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.