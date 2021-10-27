UrduPoint.com

Four Outlaws Held, Drugs, Weapons, Liquor Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 09:13 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four outlaws and recovered drugs, weapons, liquor and valuables from their possession here Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Race Course police held Asif Mehmood and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession. Similarly, Saddar Birooni police arrested Farrukh Shah and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Pirwadhai police nabbed Amar and recovered 200 grams of charas from his possession while Murree police recovered 09 bottles of liquor from Hasnain.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

The divisional SPs appreciated the police teams adding that strict action should be taken against anti social elements.

Meanwhile, Mandra police held a man for making a bogus phone call. Police have registered a case against him under Telegraph act.

