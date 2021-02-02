UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Outlaws Held For Selling Black Stone

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Four outlaws held for selling black stone

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Four outlaws were arrested for selling black stones during crackdown launched by local police here on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Amir Shehzad son of Muhammad Raza resident of Chuk no. Chuk no.

641/LM, Manzoor Hussain son of Niaz Ali resident of TDA/516, Ghulam Yaseen son of Ghulam Rasool, resident of Adda Topal and Muhammad Shabir son of Muhammad Rafique resident of Chuk no. ML/116 were sent to lock up after booked with different sections of laws violation of the Penal Code Act.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif should leave party leadership, demand ..

13 minutes ago

MoHR portal to help learning rights

43 minutes ago

Two held with weapons in sargodha

44 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 63 lives, infects 1,220 more peopl ..

44 minutes ago

Man shot dead in sargodha

44 minutes ago

49 shops sealed over SOPs violation

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.