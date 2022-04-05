Four outlaws held for selling fake mobil oil

District administration seized substandard mobil oil worth millions of rupees and got arrested four alleged outlaws

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration seized substandard mobil oil worth millions of rupees and got arrested four alleged outlaws.

Working on tip off, Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair raided Vehari Chowk and managed to arrest four outlaws for preparing substandard and fake mobil oil worth millions of rupees.

He also sealed the mobil oil plants. The outlaws were also involved in labelling packing of different brands.