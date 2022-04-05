UrduPoint.com

Four Outlaws Held For Selling Fake Mobil Oil

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Four outlaws held for selling fake mobil oil

District administration seized substandard mobil oil worth millions of rupees and got arrested four alleged outlaws

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration seized substandard mobil oil worth millions of rupees and got arrested four alleged outlaws.

Working on tip off, Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair raided Vehari Chowk and managed to arrest four outlaws for preparing substandard and fake mobil oil worth millions of rupees.

He also sealed the mobil oil plants. The outlaws were also involved in labelling packing of different brands.

Related Topics

Oil Vehari Million

Recent Stories

Putin condemns European 'pressure' on Gazprom, war ..

Putin condemns European 'pressure' on Gazprom, warns of reprisals

2 minutes ago
 Supply of 10kg flour bag at affordable rates start ..

Supply of 10kg flour bag at affordable rates started in Torghar

2 minutes ago
 Japanese Parliament to Consider Raising Duties on ..

Japanese Parliament to Consider Raising Duties on Imports From Russia - Reports

2 minutes ago
 BISE-SBA announces exam form submission dates, fee ..

BISE-SBA announces exam form submission dates, fee for SSC Part I, II

2 minutes ago
 Favourable draws set up Orlando Pirates to reach C ..

Favourable draws set up Orlando Pirates to reach CAF Cup final

5 minutes ago
 CM announces ownership rights to dwellers of katch ..

CM announces ownership rights to dwellers of katchi-abadis

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.