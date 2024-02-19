Four Outlaws Held, Illegal Arms Recovered In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 05:58 PM
The district police on Monday claimed to have apprehended four outlaws recovering illegal arms along with ammunition from their possession during a search operation conducted in the limits of Gomal University police station
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The district police on Monday claimed to have apprehended four outlaws recovering illegal arms along with ammunition from their possession during a search operation conducted in the limits of Gomal University police station.
According to a spokesperson for the district police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the police have intensified their crackdown against criminals to ensure law and order in the city.
He said a team of Gomal University police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Noor Muhammad Khan conducted a search operation in different areas and arrested four outlaws.
The police arrested Shah Nawaz with a 12-bore rifle and ammunition, Aslam with 12-bore rifle and ammunition, Muhammad Noman with 30-bore pistol and ammunition and Ahmad Khan with a single-shot rifle with ammunition.
The police registered separate cases against all the arrested accused and started further investigation.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh
US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: security firm
SSP hold open court to address grievances
CCPO orders action against online betting
AIOU to hold Karachi convocation on March 3
KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, prosperity, strengthening of dem ..
Dera police recover snatched car
PSL 2024 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
Pakistan’s fair, smooth general elections fully reflect will of people: Cheng ..
Ongoing rain spell to be beneficial for Rabi crops, particularly wheat: Experts
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 586 points
Int’l workshop on Innovative Practices for Development of Agri-business inaugu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh7 minutes ago
-
SSP hold open court to address grievances5 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders action against online betting5 minutes ago
-
KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, prosperity, strengthening of democracy in country5 minutes ago
-
Dera police recover snatched car5 minutes ago
-
500 liter substandard edible oil seized34 minutes ago
-
500 liter substandard edible oil seized34 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ombudsman inaugurates district office Sanghar35 minutes ago
-
Erum Gul, Rajendar Kumar appointed as AAG35 minutes ago
-
FGEHA launched 12 housing, apartment projects since 200135 minutes ago
-
Senate passes “The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 202345 minutes ago
-
Sindh Excise Dept launches road checking campaign45 minutes ago