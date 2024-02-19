Open Menu

Four Outlaws Held, Illegal Arms Recovered In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 05:58 PM

The district police on Monday claimed to have apprehended four outlaws recovering illegal arms along with ammunition from their possession during a search operation conducted in the limits of Gomal University police station

According to a spokesperson for the district police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the police have intensified their crackdown against criminals to ensure law and order in the city.

He said a team of Gomal University police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Noor Muhammad Khan conducted a search operation in different areas and arrested four outlaws.

The police arrested Shah Nawaz with a 12-bore rifle and ammunition, Aslam with 12-bore rifle and ammunition, Muhammad Noman with 30-bore pistol and ammunition and Ahmad Khan with a single-shot rifle with ammunition.

The police registered separate cases against all the arrested accused and started further investigation.

