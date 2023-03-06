UrduPoint.com

Four Outlaws Held; Narcotics, NCP Items Recovered In Dera

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Four outlaws held; narcotics, NCP items recovered in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements, arresting four accused and recovering non-custom paid items and narcotics during ongoing operations in the district.

According to a police spokesman, the Dera police had intensified operations against anti-social elements and launched indiscriminate operations at various parts of the district.

As part of those actions, he added, a team of Daraban police station have seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth over Rs 0.5 million here at Daraban Check post. The police, under the supervision of DSP Kulachi circle Asif Mehmood and led by Daraban Police station SHO Abdul Ghafar Khan, intercepted a passenger bus bearing number (LES-867) coming from Quetta at Daraban check post for checking. During the inspection, the police found non-custom paid items including 30 cartons of cakes, 30 sacks of macaroni, 50 cartons of jam (JEMAS), 100 cartons of single malai and 50 cartons of chocolates.

The total value of these items was over Rs 500,000. Later, the police handed over the recovered non-custom paid goods to the customs authorities.

Meanwhile, a police team of Kirri Khaisour police station led by SHO Sher Muhammad Khan, taking action on a tip-off, arrested accused drug dealer Khan Muhammad alias Khana, a resident of Madikhel and recovered 995 grams of hashish from his possession.

Similarly, the Saddar police, under the leadership of SHO Khanzada Khan, netted an accused in an alleged robbery case. He was identified as Syed Ali, a resident of Ratta Kulachi. Another accused in an attempt to murder case Khan Muhammad, a resident of Kokar was arrested. While one Tariq Jameel was arrested over a charge of quarrelling with his parents.

The police registered separate cases against all accused and started further investigations.

