Four Outlaws Held; Narcotics, Stolen Items Recovered
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Dera police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four outlaws who recovered drugs, weapons, and stolen items from their possession during different operations.
According to a police spokesman, the Dera police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, tightened a noose around criminal elements and made all-out efforts to ensure a crime-free society.
As a part of such efforts, a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gulsher Khan conducted a successful operation and busted a gang of bikers and rounded up their two members, namely Akram and Ikram.
The police also recovered five motorcycles and Rs 3.7 million in cash from their possession.
Similarly, a team of Daraban police station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees ul Hasan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan arrested an accused, namely Azad Khan, son of Abdul Raheem, and recovered 1020 grams of hashish and a stolen motorcycle from his possession.
Meanwhile, the Gomal University Police station team, during a search operation, arrested the accused, namely Ahmad Khan, and recovered six stolen ‘Iron-Garder’ and a rifle, along with 14 cartridges, from his house.
The separate cases were registered against the arrested accused.
