UrduPoint.com

Four Outlaws Held, Stolen Bike, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Four outlaws held, stolen bike, weapons recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :The D I Khan police have arrested four accused and recovered motorcycle, drugs, valuables and weapons from their possession during different actions, said a spokesman on Friday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat had ordered all the SHOs to intensify the crackdown against criminal elements, statement said.

Following these orders, a police team, led by SDPO City Iqbal Khan and SHO Cantt Gulshir Khan has carried out a successful operation against criminals and arrested at least four accused involved in various illegal activities.

According to the details SDPO City Iqbal Khan along with SHO Cantt and his team put in hectic efforts and with the help of technical assistance alongwith timely human intervention apprehended the two thieves, drug dealer and criminals and recovered stolen motorcycle, LED tv, cash money, 720 grams of hashish and drug sales money.

The arrested persons were identified as Mirza Khan S/O Shah Muhammad caste Sulaiman Khel of Basti Dirkhanwali and Muhammad Hanif S/O Haji Abbas resident of Gomal Khurd. The stolen motorcycle, LED-TV and cash rupees 65000 rupees recovered from their possession .

Cant Police also recovered 720 grams of hashish and drug sales amounting to Rs.16500 from the drug dealer who has been identified as Kalim.

In another operation, a 30-bore pistol with ammunition was recovered from the possession of accused Waheed.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Gomal I Khan Money Criminals TV All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

2 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

11 hours ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

11 hours ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.