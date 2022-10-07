Four outlaws held, stolen bike, weapons recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :The D I Khan police have arrested four accused and recovered motorcycle, drugs, valuables and weapons from their possession during different actions, said a spokesman on Friday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat had ordered all the SHOs to intensify the crackdown against criminal elements, statement said.

Following these orders, a police team, led by SDPO City Iqbal Khan and SHO Cantt Gulshir Khan has carried out a successful operation against criminals and arrested at least four accused involved in various illegal activities.

According to the details SDPO City Iqbal Khan along with SHO Cantt and his team put in hectic efforts and with the help of technical assistance alongwith timely human intervention apprehended the two thieves, drug dealer and criminals and recovered stolen motorcycle, LED tv, cash money, 720 grams of hashish and drug sales money.

The arrested persons were identified as Mirza Khan S/O Shah Muhammad caste Sulaiman Khel of Basti Dirkhanwali and Muhammad Hanif S/O Haji Abbas resident of Gomal Khurd. The stolen motorcycle, LED-TV and cash rupees 65000 rupees recovered from their possession .

Cant Police also recovered 720 grams of hashish and drug sales amounting to Rs.16500 from the drug dealer who has been identified as Kalim.

In another operation, a 30-bore pistol with ammunition was recovered from the possession of accused Waheed.