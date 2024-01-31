Four outlaws held, stolen items, drugs recovered in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four outlaws and recovered stolen goods and over one kilogram of hashish during different actions.

According to a police spokesman, the Tank Police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Iftikhar Ali Shah were pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against all crimes.

A team of City police station led by SHO Rehmat Khan traced a theft case and arrested four accused thieves namely Imran son of Mavi Jan, Qutbuddin son of Gul Badin, Niaz Ali son of Esa Khan and Manzoor son of Hakeem Khan.

The police also recovered one UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) and an electric battery from them.

In another action, the same police taking action on a tip-off followed drug dealer Sami Ullah son of Azam at Old Bus Stan.

The accused drug dealer managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the rush by leaving a plastic bag on the spot.

When checked, the police found 1040 grams of hashish from that plastic bag. The police also registered a case against the said accused.