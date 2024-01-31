Four Outlaws Held, Stolen Items, Drugs Recovered In Tank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four outlaws and recovered stolen goods and over one kilogram of hashish during different actions.
According to a police spokesman, the Tank Police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Iftikhar Ali Shah were pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against all crimes.
A team of City police station led by SHO Rehmat Khan traced a theft case and arrested four accused thieves namely Imran son of Mavi Jan, Qutbuddin son of Gul Badin, Niaz Ali son of Esa Khan and Manzoor son of Hakeem Khan.
The police also recovered one UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) and an electric battery from them.
In another action, the same police taking action on a tip-off followed drug dealer Sami Ullah son of Azam at Old Bus Stan.
The accused drug dealer managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the rush by leaving a plastic bag on the spot.
When checked, the police found 1040 grams of hashish from that plastic bag. The police also registered a case against the said accused.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting to review election preparations held2 minutes ago
-
Youth may play active role for overall progress & development: President3 minutes ago
-
USDA trains over seventy thousand farmers, stakeholders3 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation hold “Khuli Katchery” to address public complaints3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan participates int'l UN FAO conference to shape future of food security, regional food system ..13 minutes ago
-
Advisor on Aviation, SAPM health call on PM Kakar13 minutes ago
-
Caretaker minister inaugurates reconstruction, upgradation of LMH13 minutes ago
-
Peace in South Asia to remain elusive till just resolution of Kashmir: Jilani23 minutes ago
-
Plantation drive on Rwp Ring Road to be kicked off on Feb 15: Commissioner23 minutes ago
-
COMSTECH’s training course in Histopathology kicks off on Wednesday33 minutes ago
-
CNG stations in Kohat shut down amidst gas crisis33 minutes ago
-
IPP to strive for women empowerment, projects for youth: Sharjil Mir33 minutes ago