Four Outlaws Held, Valuables Worth Rs 3.5m Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Shehr Sultan Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four outlaws and seized valuables and cash worth Rs 3.5 millions from their possession.
According to official sources, a police team led by ASI Ghulam Qasim raided at scattered places and managed to arrest four alleged outlaws.
The team recovered one car, seven motorcycle, one laptop, one cow, arms and cash Rs 200,000 from their possession.
The police is conducting more raids to arrest their accomplices.
The identity of the arrested outlaws would be shared soon, said police officials.
